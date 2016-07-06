How I’ve Built My Own Business While Traveling The World

One month ago, I woke up to the smell of espresso in Madrid. Today I woke up in Romania, ready to wander the streets of Bucharest. Next month I’ll awake to an Istanbul sunrise.

Five months ago, I quit my job in New York City and decided to start my own business. But I decided to do that from the road.

As a result, these past few months have been a whirlwind crash course in sales and marketing as well as a journey through new cultures. I’ve had to manage more than my fair share of Skype calls across time zones, which has meant making certain allowances to my sleep schedule. But I’ve stuck with it, and I’m as committed as I’ve ever been to my company. My time abroad has taught me that it’s possible to work from anywhere while still being able to connect with clients and team members across the globe. Here’s how I’ve learned to pull it off.

As soon as I quit my day job and decided to travel, I first had to take a hard look at my finances. I knew that starting a business without any venture funding or loans would be tricky–but not ​impossible. While I loved living in New York, by the time I left I’d accepted that the only way to fund my passion would be to limit spending and tap into my savings in order to get me started doing what I really wanted.

Previous trips to Spain had taught me I could save on the cost of accommodations (as well as on glasses of wine) simply by changing locations. Going abroad has proved not only a way to enjoy a life of travel but also a smart choice financially. I started to get serious and used Mint to allocate funds for living expenses. I knew that a room in Santiago de Compostela, Spain–almost double the size of my tiny shoebox in New York–was only one-sixth the price.

The next few months were spent making tactical switches between hotels and Airbnb listings to keep my budget on track. I found that in Budapest and Prague, it was even possible to live in a five-star hotel for much less than my average New York rent.

To find accommodations and flights at a discount, I tapped into Airbnb,​ HotWire,​ Booking,​ and SkyScanner, just to name a few. And yes, hunting down deals took time and determination, but so far, strategically switching accommodations has saved me a whopping $6,000. I’d become my own venture capitalist: The money I saved became seed funding for my business.