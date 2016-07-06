The Introvert’s Guide To Being Alone Without Feeling Guilty

We all need a little space to mentally process life and recharge so we can function at our best and enjoy time with others. It’s just that introverts may need more of it. For introverts, time alone is as essential as sleeping or eating. Not getting enough can cause frustration, resentment, and fatigue to set in.

But finding these moments to replenish your energy can be difficult and even guilt-inducing–especially if you have a family. “If I’m gone all day at work,” many introverts think, “shouldn’t I want to spend what little time I have left with my loved ones?” Others skimp on alone time for more practical reasons, worrying that taking a break from an endless to-do list will only put them more behind.

So how do you find space to be by yourself in your already tight schedule–and not feel guilty about it? These strategies can help.

As “kumbaya” as it may sound, your first step is acceptance. Embrace the idea that there’s nothing selfish about needing or wanting time alone. Accept that your life’s daily irritations may be exacerbated by malnourishment in the introvert area. So while it will take some minutes or even hours away from your professional aspirations and personal priorities, investing in time for yourself will leave you better off. Alone time is a valid desire, but before we can seek it out, we first need to come to terms with that.

Alone-time is a valid desire, but before we can seek it out, we first need to come to terms with that.

Does that mean that you can or should spend the whole weekend playing video games? Not necessarily. Bingeing on a solo activity won’t really satisfy your rejuvenation needs. There’s a point at which introvert time can actually become the type of counterproductive overindulgence you may guiltily fear it is, especially if you’re a parent and have little people looking to you for love.

But don’t paint all solo time with too broad a brush. If you can consistently find an hour a day–even parceled out in shorter segments–to feed the part of you that needs time away from people, you’ll find yourself in a better place not just for yourself but also for your family and your career.

The next step is to find small, practical strategies to begin to eke out that time in your schedule. You probably shouldn’t try for a massive overhaul–that probably won’t be feasible or effective. The key is to start with modest changes and decide over time what works best for you. It’s okay to mix and match from these five strategies–to stick with one (or a combination of a few) for a few weeks or months, then try another. Stay flexible, just stay committed.