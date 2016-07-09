7 Ways To Use LinkedIn To Land Speaking Gigs

When I started out as a public speaker, I had to hustle to find gigs. I sent cold emails, reached out to old friends and former colleagues, and submitted proposal after proposal to conferences.

But today, 90% of my speaking opportunities come from people who reach out to me first. And one of the best ways I’ve learned to make that transition is by using LinkedIn strategically. Even if you have your own website, your LinkedIn profile will often rank higher in search results when event organizers start doing their research. Here’s how to make sure they find you.

1. Add “Public Speaker” To Your Headline

In case you don’t know this already, LinkedIn lets you remove the job title that automatically populates in your headline field so you can replace it with your own wording. And if you’re trying to land more speaking gigs, simply inserting “public speaker” in your headline performs a little double duty.

First, it optimizes your profile to turn up in search results for “public speaker” both on LinkedIn itself as well as on Google. Second, if someone is searching for a speaker who’s an expert in your subject area (more on this momentarily), all they’ll see in LinkedIn search results are each person’s name, photo, and headline. If they see your subject-area credentials and “public speaker” in your headline, you’ll probably jump to the top of their list.

2. Use Keywords Related To Your Expertise

Keywords associated with the topic you’re trying to become an expert speaker in should be sprinkled throughout your LinkedIn profile. After all, event organizers want to bring in subject-matter experts, not just people with speaking chops, so everything from your summary to your job descriptions should include keywords they might be using in a search.

To know how and where to insert the right keywords, think specifically about what people who are searching want: If you were the organizer for the ideal event you’re gunning to speak at, how would you search for you? Chances are there are many different types of opportunities you’d like to be considered for that all touch on your expertise. So don’t hesitate to include broader topics in your headline. If you’re an expert on Instagram and Snapchat, for instance, you might want to use “social media” in your headline and then dive into more specific keywords in your summary and job descriptions.

3. Show Off Your Expertise In Your Summary

Too often left blank, the “Summary” section is where you can make the case that you are indeed an expert in your field. This section should be written in the first person, because people like to connect with actual people. Aim for a conversational tone here, not something formal that you’d put on a resume.