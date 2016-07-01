If Every Underwritten Female Character Teamed Up In One Movie, It Would Look Like This

WHO: YouTube sketch group Nuclear Family.

WHY WE CARE: It’s sassy comic relief meets eye candy, in a sketch that brings together the all-stars of insulting roles for women. These are the characters who either exist solely to prop up more important characters, deliver exposition, or fulfill diversity quotas–and now they’re working together like a band of superheroes. Manic Pixie Dream Girl, the free-spirited Zooey Deschanel-in-2008 type, is recruited into the fold by a bunch of other ambulatory stereotypes, and together they’re out to, well, exist. They’re not really up to much of anything here besides establishing a broad sketch of who they are, which is a 100% accurate portrayal of way too many women in movies.