Glu Mobile’s Latest Celebrity Game Stars Gordon Ramsay

For the past few weeks, Gordon Ramsay and I have been cooking together. We made pepperoni pizza on the train on my way to a meeting Monday afternoon, a late-night turkey wrap when I couldn’t sleep last Wednesday, and I’ve made more hamburgers in the past 14 days than I’ve possibly put together in my entire lifetime. There’s just one catch to my new culinary achievement: It all happened on my iPad.

My cooking skills have been put to the test in Gordon Ramsay Dash, the latest game by Glu Mobile, the same company behind the exceptionally popular game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, which celebrated its second birthday this week. In its two years on the market that game has made over $157.8 million in revenue and has been downloaded over 45 million times.

Much like Kim Kardashian’s game, which is a rebrand of the existing game Stardom, Ramsay’s game builds on Glu’s popular Dash franchise, putting players in a chef’s apron at a diner in San Francisco, a pizza joint in New York, and a seafood restaurant in Las Vegas, where they serve customers interesting dishes while battling the clock to reach a new high score.

The standard version of Dash has been around for 10 years, and has over 500 million installs. Much like Hollywood, Glu’s counting on the addition of celebrity-chef Ramsay to the game to make the franchise even more of a hit.

“Both Kim and Gordon are the same thing: We think that they’re the category killer in their category,” Glu Mobile CEO Niccolo de Masi tells Fast Company. “They have the most social followers. They have the most name recognition. If you can combine name recognition and social following with a great game, you can have the makings of a very, very special outcome creatively as well as financially.”

Ramsay Gordon Photo: courtesy of Glu Mobile Inc.

Glu has been working with Ramsay for about 18 months on the game, and actually wasn’t the first game developer to approach the chef.

“I was approached just over three years ago. It wasn’t right,” Ramsay told us during a launch event for the game in San Francisco. Part of his concern with original company that approached him was that it wasn’t quite clear how the game would be able to make an impact in the market. When Glu came along a little over a year later, everything fell into place fairly quickly.