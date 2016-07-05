How One Company Is Using Military Techniques To Create Marketing Strategies

“Half the money I spend on advertising is wasted; the trouble is I don’t know which half.” So goes the famous quote, and marketers worldwide nod knowingly. But what if missing half your audience was not just, “Oh well, better luck next time” but rather a matter of life or death? This is exactly the situation the military faces when trying to communicate with or research the psychologies of specific groups. Get it wrong and the implications can be deadly.

One London-based brand strategy consultancy has taken complex military techniques, and applied them in a new approach to marketing, with, it claims, outstanding results. Verbalisation was founded by former British military reservist and special forces vet Sven Hughes, who realized the methodology used in a conflict setting, in which very quick diagnoses of a target’s psychology are arrived at using limited information, could also be used in a marketing context.

CEO Alex Van Gestel explains the focus is entirely on the verbal, rather than the visual, and the company’s process provides a deep psychological profile of an audience, which can then be used to drive creative executions. While this could broadly be said of any large customer insight study, the main difference here is the depth of the analysis and shift of emphasis from visual to verbal.

Van Gestel has served as global communications director at Bacardi, and as president and CEO of agency Cheil in the U.S. “I come from a background where the visual is king and increasingly, the world is becoming very cluttered,” says Van Gestel. “Even the verbal space, with the amount of messages you get every day, is becoming saturated.”

The key outcome of of Verbalisation’s process is an understanding of what kind of language will be most engaging for a brand’s target audience.

Photo: Flickr user きうこ

So how does it all work? Using data gathered specifically for the purpose, data a brand may already hold, or a combination of the two, the company applies 24 parameters to “decode” the information. These parameters sit in four areas: environment (how the context for communication is provided, this could be social, cultural or legislative), flow (how the audience receives and passes on messages), cognition (the underlying psychological traits that drive the audience’s language use and behavior), and lexicon (the words an audience uses and what it means by them).

There are six parameters within each of the four areas, and Van Gestel says studies use questions designed to cross-reference with each other, to validate findings within each area. The claim is that this takes the depth of insight to a whole new level.