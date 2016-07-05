Stanley Kubrick-Inspired Interactive Film Installation “Corridor” Opens In London

A striking four-part interactive film installation featuring actors Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones) and Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous) and conceived by commercials and music director Toby Dye is the centerpiece of a major new exhibition of work inspired by Stanley Kubrick, which opens in London this week.

The immersive film, Corridor, features four interweaving narratives–each featuring an identical corridor in which a character inspired by one of Kubrick’s films acts and interacts within their own personal journey.

In one, for example, a six-year-old girl appears at first to be innocently watering flowers. In another, a contemporary everyman in search of answers grows increasingly angry and frustrated. The third features a thuggish brute. An 18th-century lady’s self-control starts to crumble in the final film.

Comprised of four separate films, each–shot as a four-and-a-half minute Kubrick-inspired tracking shot–will be projected onto an entire wall inside a room within London’s Somerset House to present the audience with four different stories that play out simultaneously. However, at carefully choreographed points in the action of each, different characters from different films intersect.

There is no speaking.

Instead the action plays out to “Lonely Souls” featuring Richard Ashcroft–a track off the 1998 album Psyence Friction by Unkle–a collaboration between DJ Shadow and James Lavelle, musician, artist, and cofounder of record label Mo’ Wax.

At the time of Psyence Friction’s release, Lavelle approached Kubrick to direct a video for “Lonely Souls.” Kubrick agreed, but died before he was able to do so. More recently Lavelle was given permission by Kubrick’s estate to curate this exhibition of art inspired by the filmmaker’s work