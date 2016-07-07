Lessons In Making A Good First Impression From The Best Interns Ever

A summer internship is a small window to make a good impression. The interns who knock it out of the park can provide valuable examples for anyone who wants to make a good impression in a new job.

Erika Ebbel Angle, founder and executive director of Science from Scientists, a nonprofit that sends scientists into classrooms, says that “our recent intern reached out to us and desperately wanted to work with us. I think this is critical. Ultimately, as with employees, one wants to have individuals working at the company who really want to be there and who fit the company culture.”

Often, this is because they’re really familiar with (and love) the products. “Our intern Daisy came to us as a loyal Swagbucks user herself,” says Sarah Aibel, vice president of brand marketing and communication at Prodege LLC, the parent company of Swagbucks. “Her knowledge of the site and understanding of users similar to her give us unique and invaluable insights into why millennials are turning to our site, what kind of offers excite them, and how we can find new and innovative ways to reach them.”

Employers notice when people volunteer for extra work that’s got to get done. With interns, “The best ones are not the smartest, but they do work the hardest,” says Mary Mazzio, founder and CEO of 50 Eggs Films, an independent production company. “So if something is time sensitive, they will offer to work on weekends or nights to get the job done.”

Joe Cross, head of North America at TransferWise, a money transfer service, has appreciated interns who are smart without the corresponding ego. “The best interns I’ve had have never complained about the tasks being beneath him or her,” he says. “Admin-heavy duties were handled with the same care as in-depth projects. The interns understood that even small tasks provide an opportunity to showcase skills (from time management to plain old common sense) and drive.”

Mana Ionescu, president of the digital marketing agency Lightspan Digital, had an intern last year who “blew my mind,” she says. “During one of our team meetings last summer, we were discussing changes to Facebook’s search features.” No one knew much about the topic, but shortly after that meeting, Ionescu received an email from her intern that said she had wanted to learn more, so she researched the topic and put together a document with her findings. “Then she took it one step further—she offered to run some tests and blog about it.”