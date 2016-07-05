This Coworking Company Turns Restaurants Into Temporary Offices During The Day

On a trip to Tokyo–jet-lagged and awake at 3 a.m.–Preston Pesek looked through the windows of a dark restaurant and wished he could go inside, sit down, and connect to Wi-Fi. That’s when he had an epiphany: Throughout much of the day, restaurants sit empty and unused, even in overcrowded cities that desperately need more space.

“The light kind of went off,” he says. “During the day, in New York City where I live, there are these amazing restaurants that are closed until 5 or 6 p.m.”

Spacious, a startup Pesek cofounded with software engineer Chris Smothers, is starting to make better use of that space. The company is turning beautiful restaurants in New York into coworking spaces during the day.

Because the spaces would otherwise be empty, it’s possible to offer memberships at less than half the cost of some other coworking offices, despite the high-end settings. A monthly membership is $95. As the network expands, they may also be more conveniently located, since there are restaurants in every neighborhood.

The company has spent the last several months quietly testing the concept and figuring out how to work seamlessly with busy restaurants. “To work within their existing on-site business . . . and do so in a way that actually enhances their nighttime business, was something that we had to learn,” Pesek says.

An hour before dinner service begins, users get a text about the last call for coffee. Then they can choose to stay at a table and get dinner, head over to the bar for happy hour, or take off.

“We thought maybe we’d have to kick everyone out at dinnertime,” he says. “But it’s actually not the case. It’s great for the restaurant, too, because when you open at 5 p.m., you’re not packed, typically. It’s nice to have a little activity and energy in the room. When somebody walks by on the street and they say, ‘oh, this restaurant’s open but nobody’s in there,’ that’s not a good thing.”