The ACLU Is Suing For The Right To Uncover Online Discrimination

In December, three Harvard researchers released a paper that showed the vacation rental site Airbnb can be a racist place, where people with black-sounding names like Lakisha or Rasheed have a harder time getting a booking than a Brent or Kristen.

How did they uncover this bias? They set up 20 fake profiles and sent housing requests to more than 6,000 hosts around the country and simply tallied the replies.

What the researchers found was something that Airbnb users of color may have had a hunch about before. But they might have had a hard time proving it, because they could only know their own experience. It took a planned research study that allowed direct comparisons to ferret out this happening. Now Airbnb’s CEO has vowed to fight racism on its platform.

As almost all of our important life transactions move online, studies like this have great value–especially as algorithms and software make more automated decisions that, unlike the Airbnb example, can be biased in ways that are harder to examine. This is especially important in areas like housing or employment that are regulated by federal law that bans racial and other kinds of discrimination on the part of employers or developers.

But technically, many studies where outsiders set up fake profiles or automatically extract data from a site are technically against the law–and the ACLU is now suing on behalf of several academic researchers and journalists to make these “audits” legal.

The broad-ranging federal computer crimes law, the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA), says that it is a crime to violate a website’s’ “terms of service,” which is all the fine print that you probably don’t read but agree to when you sign up for a site and check the box. Many sites, including Airbnb and hiring sites like LinkedIn, Glassdoor, and Monster, for example, ban the creation of multiple or fake accounts in their terms of service. Many, including real estate sites like Zillow, Trulia, and Redfin, also ban the automated collection of data from these sites, a practice called “scraping.” What’s more, most sites reserve the right to change their terms of service at any time.

ACLU, representing four researchers and First Look Media (publisher of The Intercept), is suing to overturn this provision of the law, saying it’s a violation of the First Amendment because it limits people from gathering publicly available information needed to root out bias and discrimination.