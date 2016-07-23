With BOAT Lab, Tech, Art, and Ecology Converge In One Floating Makerspace

If you were given $10,000 to improve a community in another country using art, how would you do it?

For Andrew Quitmeyer, the answer was: BOAT.

An American post-doctoral researcher with a PhD from Georgia Tech, Quitmeyer created Building Open Art and Technology (aka BOAT), a floating art and tech lab for a village in the Philippines. Its purpose? Teach locals about ecological conservation.

Quitmeyer’s PhD research focused on “Digital Naturalism,” or studying animals in their natural habitats with computers and sensors. He channeled that into gadget tutorials for young folks and robotics projects in Central American jungles, which eventually led him to apply to be an arts ambassador for a new outreach program known as American Arts Incubator.

The program premiered last year as a partnership between the U.S. State Department and the Silicon Valley-based company ZERO1 with the mission of using art to connect to communities outside the U.S. Each ambassador leads a community in workshops and activities to explore a theme unique to their country. In his application, Quitmeyer proposed that as an arts ambassador to the Philippines, he would raise ecological awareness by combining monitoring of the local environment with performances illustrating the community’s responsibility to clean up the area.

The program’s challenge was to make a prolonged impact with a $10,000 budget in 29 days and little on-site direction from ZERO1 or the State Department. Quitmeyer pitched Waterspace, a floating hacker lab, which was audacious, considering that previous years’ arts ambassadors had built murals or held basket-weaving projects.

When Quitmeyer arrived in the neighborhood of Banilad, south of the port city of Dumaguete, this past April, locals were shy until he walked around and personally asked each villager to help him build his floating tech station. Thanks to their experience constructing fishing boats, Waterspace became a reality: a solar-powered raft-like lab made of bamboo and chock-full of safety gear and tools—not to mention a coffee machine and furniture for relaxing.