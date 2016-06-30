James Franco Is a Tech CEO Dating Bryan Cranston’s Daughter In “Why Him?”

WHO: Directed by Meet The Parents writer John Hamburg, and stars James Franco, Bryan Cranston, and Megan Mullaly

WHY WE CARE: Is the clash between a father and potential future son-in-law fertile ground for a movie? Sure. Especially if the latter is a filter-less zillionaire. Do Bryan Cranston and James Franco seem to be having fun in a big studio comedy, untethered from the dramatic and experimental work they tend to favor of late, respectively? Indeed. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that sharp-eyed viewers might happen to notice a certain magazine cameo about a minute in, which we can all agree seems enough to make this worth the price of admission alone, right?