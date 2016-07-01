Five Pro Tips To Beat Procrastination Every Time

The pursuit of productivity in the workplace has become its own national pastime. Success is often synonymous with the ability to squeeze the maximum amount of productivity out of each day. As the renowned management consultant Peter Drucker once stated: “Nothing else distinguishes effective executives as much as their tender loving care of time.”

Drucker’s philosophies and practices now infuse the institute that bears his name. According to the organization, the tools to tame and manage time have exploded into amultibillion-dollar industry. Experts and their blogs, along with books, apps, and wearables, are all geared to track and grade every hour. However, the challenge of focusing and prioritizing remains.

That’s because we humans have a penchant to procrastinate.

Franklin Covey, another time-management training and assessment provider, conducted a six-year study of over 350,000 global workers. Among the findings, respondents reported that 40% of their time was spent on nonessential things. At large companies, that translates to 832 hours wasted per person each year.

Luckily, Fast Company has the pro tips to help you push past procrastination and get back to your most productive self.

If reading this is making your palms itch because you’re putting off work, you’re not alone. There are deeper reasons driving the distraction. As Fast Company contributor Laura Vanderkam writes, “One possible reason is that you really do want to do the project, but you feel you just can’t do it justice yet.”

But if it’s not about maintaining standards, it may be because your intuition is telling you the project or task simply isn’t right for you or your career. “If you look hard at the situation and realize that’s what’s going on, this can be liberating—and ultimately help you break away from procrastination’s clutches,” she advises.