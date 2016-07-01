Why You Need To Master In-Person Conversations In Your Slack-Driven Office

You already know the numbers. The average professional receives around 304 emails each week, requiring some 28 hours to manage, according to Joseph McCormack, author of the book Brief . We also check our smartphones, he writes, roughly 150 times a day, often expressly to deal with work communication. And this is all not to mention the group messaging apps like Slack that seemingly more of us are immersed in every day.

So it’s no wonder we tend to think of “messaging” as a primarily electronic activity (or else a marketing one)–and so it is. But that tendency can make it hard to see how the face-to-face conversations we have with colleagues in hallways, meeting rooms, and even elevators can still represent huge–and often untapped–opportunities to advance our careers. Here’s how.

The starting point is to see every physical encounter as a potential leadership moment. What does that mean? Simply an occasion to influence, inspire, or motivate someone you work with. Or even just to leave them with an idea they hadn’t thought of yet–an idea that came from you.

But you need to be intentional about doing that. Intention, in my experience anyway, is everything when it comes to leadership. For all the mythology surrounding him, many agree that Steve Jobs had an almost compulsive intention to lead–he was no reluctant leader–and his “intensity” was likewise remarkable (it’s no accident that “intent” and “intensity” share the same linguistic root).

Honing your own leadership intentions is something you can do, even if you aren’t in a leadership role yet–by continuously finding ways to shape others’ opinions, influence their future actions, or just connect with them on a human level and making them feel good about the work they do. And the surest and simplest way to accomplish any of that is through conversation–the analog kind. But you first need to embrace the mind-set that this is something that matters to you.

An HR professional I coached had just come back from a leadership training program. He found himself in the cafeteria line, right next to the senior executive who’d sponsored the program. My client could’ve just made small talk, looked the other way, or fiddled with his phone, but instead he had the courage to look the executive in the eye and say: “I’m just back from our leadership bootcamp program, and I can’t thank you enough for sponsoring it. I learned so much about how I can lead the line groups as well as my direct reports.”

When you can’t think of something to say or a good question to ask–or feel uncomfortable doing that–just say thanks. Usually it’s easier to think of something you’re grateful for (however small) than it is to come up with something clever. And everyone likes to be thanked!