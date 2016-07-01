From Better Brainstorms To Staying Focused: June’s Top Leadership Stories

This month, we learned how Googlers brainstorm, what researchers are doing to improve our memory and focus, and a few things job recruiters no longer care that much about.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership in June 2016:

“Being able to describe an idea in less than six words helps you clarify it,” says Google’s Veronique Lafargue. That’s why writing fictional headlines for half-baked ideas is just one part of Google’s three-step brainstorming process, which Fast Company got an inside look at this month.

University of Texas researchers have developed a brain-training program to improve focus, memory, and cognitive functioning, with positive results showing up in as little as nine hours. Here’s how it works.

Can you get away with job-hopping? Is your cover letter still helping you? We asked four recruiters to weigh in on what they still care about in job candidates and what they don’t–and why.

Growing up, do you remember hearing how too much TV would rot your brain? Well it doesn’t exactly do that, but researchers have linked substantial TV viewing with a “thickening of the frontopolar cortex, which is related to verbal reasoning ability, and also correlated with a drop in IQ in proportion to the number of hours of television watching.” So writer Stephanie Vozza kicked the habit–and here’s what she found.

You know that “Who’s Viewed Your Profile” section on LinkedIn? Well instead of just glancing at the list of users who’ve recently stopped by to check our your profile (or stalk them back), there are a few more constructive things you can do to boost your career.