America’s Dad, Tom Hanks, Performs A Miracle On The Hudson In “Sully”

WHO: Tom Hanks and director Clint Eastwood, who is really going for it in his advancing years.

WHY WE CARE: A few years ago, America’s Dad Tom Hanks captained the hell out of a ship against some Somali pirates and earned an Oscar nomination for his efforts. Now he’s at it again, captaining a plane against some kamikaze engine-diving birds as Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, the real-life hero who landed the Miracle on the Hudson flight with zero casualties. From the looks of the trailer, Sully will reveal the harsh scrutiny the pilot was under before being universally praised. Hopefully, the film will also eventually explore that time Sully talked about all the rock star sex he enjoyed after landing that plane.

Have a look below at Norm Macdonald pitching his take on a Sully movie on Conan years ago.