How Silicon Valley’s Diversity Problem Created A New Industry

In the last two years, diversity practices at major Silicon Valley tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter have been held under a microscope. The big question everyone seems to be asking is “Why are these companies overwhelmingly made up of white men and what can be done to cultivate more diverse talent?”

To address Silicon Valley’s continued failure to both hire and retain workers of color, a small market of recruitment tech and workplace collaboration applications have cropped up to show them the way—and profit in the process. Call it the “diversity market.”

The majority of these companies popped up in 2014, the same year many tech companies first started opening up about who they were employing. Since then others have joined the flock.

This scrutiny started when these companies started releasing diversity statistics (a move that was arguably incited by Pinterest’s Tracy Chou). With each of these data dumps came a sermon on the virtues of diversity in the workplace and pledges to do better. Yet, since 2014 tech companies have failed to substantially grow the number of black, Latino, Native American, and female employees in their ranks. Google is still 70% male and 2% black. Twitter’s leadership is 72% white, 28% Asian. Only 16% of Facebook’s tech team is comprised of women.

Even companies that have been investing in diversity for decades are in need of technology to refine their operations.

To move the needle, major tech firms can now hire a plethora of startups to help them manage their diversity problem. Blendoor and Interviewing.io host blind matching and interviews. GapJumpers connects companies with applicants based on a series of tests that rate specific skills. Quantize analytics will use data about past employees to predict who their successors should be, effectively stripping out human bias, says cofounder Khary Francis. “It helps to cast a wide net,” he says. “We’re making it possible for people to pay attention to the applicants that they’re not paying attention to.”

If a company specifically wants a listing of minority candidates, there are startups that will do that too. Jopwell and Entelo allow businesses to suss out Latino, African American, and Native American job hopefuls. Textio will craft job descriptions that attract a spectrum of candidates and Sparc will make videos to promote and market existing workers of color and women to prospective employees. Meanwhile, Ellen Pao’s data-driven initiative Project Include focuses on managing talent once it’s already in house. The organization combines data analytics and training to push companies to make their workplaces more inclusive and offers up recommendations for how to add diversity to a vanilla staff.

