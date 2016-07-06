What Happened When I Gave Up Social Media For A Month

I’m not on Instagram, and I rarely use Pinterest. I’m on Twitter, but I’m not very active. My social media of choice is Facebook, where I have a personal account. I tell myself I use it to keep in touch with family and friends who live in other states, but mostly it’s my method of procrastination. I write a lot about productivity, and I’ve done stories about the shot of the feel-good hormone dopamine you get when you check social media and email, yet I didn’t realize how often I went looking for that fix until one of my main supplies was cut off. I had just taken 30 days away from television , and the experience was liberating. I thought a break from social media would be similar–and maybe even easy, but I was wrong.

Day one and I felt like a junkie looking for stimulation. So I turned to my email inbox, fielding messages as they came in. Then I started checking blogs I like to read to see if the writers had posted anything new. I assumed, like with my TV break, that the first week would be the hardest, and then a sort of euphoria would kick in. But it didn’t. Instead, I felt more and more isolated. Like everyone I knew was at a big party and I couldn’t go. I was sure I was missing out on something.

Those feelings are a sign that you need a social media break, says neuropsychologist Sanam Hafeez, a faculty member at Columbia University. “When you feel anxious because you haven’t updated your profile or aren’t ‘connected,’ that’s exactly when you should disconnect,” she says.

Part of my challenge is that I work from home. My “coworkers”–other writers I’ve met online in writer’s forums and in person at conferences–stay in touch throughout the day via social media. It’s our watercooler. This kind of connection is good as long as it’s not replacing more meaningful, face-to-face interactions in your life, says Michael W. Smith, WebMD chief medical editor. In some cases, it’s possible to go from friendly exchanges to something more serious.

“More and more research suggests that social media addiction is a real phenomenon, with symptoms similar to other addictions,” says Smith. “Researchers are finding chemical changes in certain pleasure areas of the brain. That sounds like a good thing, but just like many other addictions, it becomes a problem when a little pleasure starts to disrupt the rest of your life.”

While I don’t believe I have an addiction, I’ll admit it was tough going cold turkey. Hafeez says it helps to start small: “Begin with checking in every three hours for 10 minutes, and set an alarm or enlist a buddy who will text you to check in to make sure you aren’t on social media,” she says.

You can also take one day a week away, or adopt house rules around certain times of day, suggests Hafeez. “Some friends and families have a no-phones-during-dinner rule; others even have a phone-free weekend rule,” she says. “This allows people to remember what it feels like to be fully present, and soon they won’t even realize they have been off their phone and off social media for hours.”