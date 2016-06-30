Absolut Made A VR Video Game And Concert With Deadmau5

Both artists and brands are still very much finding their feet in the rapidly evolving world of virtual reality, with the variations of use and quality ranging from next-level to nauseating. Just about the only thing we can count on is plenty of experimentation to test the limits of the technology and audience tastes.

But if there are two general areas most can agree are conducive to epic VR experiences, it’s gaming and concerts. Both offer a definitive point of view, and both benefit from a truly immersive environment. This week, Absolut and Deadmau5 have launched a new effort that aims to capitalize on both in a pretty unique way. The brand and artist have created an interactive VR game that invites fans to join Deadmau5 inside his world for a night out on the town, while listening to an exclusive new track.

Created with agency Forever Beta, and Unit9–who have done VR work for Lexus, Samsung, Stella Artois, among others–the game starts off with Deadmau5 (Joel Zimmerman) inside his home studio, then morphs into a ’90s Nintendo-like VR game where players become the artist trying to get to a secret show. If you can make it into the club, it becomes a VR concert film with you in the booth with Deadmau5.

Starting on June 30, fans can pre-order a limited edition Absolut Deadmau5 cardboard VR headset, that the brand is actually selling for $18. The app will be available for download on all major platforms, including iOS and Android starting July 27, and Deadmau5 will also perform a live set live in NYC on the same day.

Absolut Labs director Afdhel Aziz says VR allows the brand to go on a deeper, more immersive journey around the idea of having an unforgettable night out.

“Absolut Labs was created so we could experiment with new forms of content and technology: VR, AR, Internet of Things, wearable tech,” says Aziz. “I think these are all channels that brands are going to have to learn to be fluent in faster than everyone thinks.”

When looking at potential artists to work with, Aziz says Deadmau5 stood out not only for his own interest in gaming and tech, but that of his legions of fans as well. Zimmerman has long broadcast streams of his music-making sessions online for fans to enjoy, and joined Twitch last year.