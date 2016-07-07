This Living Wall Cleans The Air Inside New York’s New Emergency Center

By design, New York City’s new Public Safety Answering Center in the Bronx is a building that will be a tough place to work. Little natural light will enter into the imposing, blast-resistant cube, due to security concerns. Inside the skyscraper monolith, workers will take 911 calls all day and night. The center is also designed to act as a secure base in the event of a natural or manmade emergency. It officially opened in June after years of construction.

In this strange place, a major experiment in green walls is blooming.

The wall, filled with hydroponically grown plants, is aimed at creating a more soothing, pleasant environment, but that’s not what’s unique. What is different from other green walls is that it also serves an important function in this stifling environment: cleaning the air and enriching the microbiome of the building.

“Conventional HVAC systems are almost like antibiotics. They take the air streams and filter them, and they can take the good out with the bad,” says Anna Dyson, director of RPI’s Center for Architecture, Science, and Ecology (CASE).

“We’re essentially looking to transition building systems from antibiotic systems to probiotics systems, if you will. It’s a very different approach.”

CASE collaborated with the public safety center’s architects, SOM, and engineers, AECOM, on incorporating the functioning wall into the building. It is far from the first green, or living, wall used indoors–but it is different, says Dyson, because the system, called an Active Modular Phytoremediation Wall, is a functioning part of the building’s air quality engineering plan.

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM)

Most green walls use soil, and may look pretty, but don’t actually do much for air quality of the building. In fact, the soil–where mold spores can grow–can actually make the air quality worse. The AMPS system, by contrast, is meant to clean the air as it passes through. The project involved careful research to measure air flow rates and how much will be cleaned per minute by a given amount of plants.