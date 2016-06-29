A Look Back At Uber’s Wackiest Promotions

This week, Uber introduced on-demand hot air balloon and boat rides for its customers in China. The feature, part of a new initiative called “Uber+Travel,” is meant to connect people with activities and other services they might need while traveling. Uber previously offered hot air balloon rides in India .

Do you really need to order a hot air balloon from your phone? Probably not. But you’ve got to admit that the idea is intriguing. Hot air balloon rides aren’t the first just-for-fun offering from Uber. Since its launch in March 2009, the ride-hailing service has made everything from kittens to investors available with just a tap of a button. Here are a few of the more interesting promotions we remember from the past few years:

Uber was the sponsor of this year’s Puppy Bowl, and offered a “15 minute cuddle huddle” for customers in Chicago, Washington D.C., New York, Phoenix, and San Francisco. Cuddle time cost $30, with the cash going to canine shelters and rescues in each town.

Uber riders in Chile were able to request on-demand wine tours within the Uber app this February.

Uber Singapore offered pop-up Lion Dances to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

During the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, getting from one side of the crowded strip to the other can be a bit. . . problematic. In 2016, Uber offered on-demand helicopter rides from set locations on the strip, eliminating the headache of dealing with traffic. Uber also offered on-demand chopper rides in Sri Lanka’s capital, Colombo, in January.

Uber has run its kitten promotion a few times now, most recently in October 2015, when it made the feature available in over 50 cities. For $30 you got 15 minutes of snuggle time with adoptable kittens. Money from each snuggle purchase went to support local shelters.