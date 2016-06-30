Why The Queen Bee Theory Is BS

The path to executive leadership can be paved with stumbling blocks for women.

The business case for women in the C-suite is strong. But the impact of being promoted into roles that don’t directly impact the bottom line, or are completely overlooked, add layers to the glass ceiling.

Some research even suggested that women themselves were to blame for their lack of achievement. A study from the University of California Berkeley’s Haas School of Business indicated that women reporting to female managers even experienced a “slightly negative” impact on their salaries. Workers who have felt the sting of an insensitive female boss, in particular, have contributed to the derogatory narrative of “Queen Bee” syndrome.

This is where Sheryl Sandberg leans in to dispel the myths and disgruntled rumblings.

As Facebook’s COO, Sandberg is the most powerful female executive at the world’s largest social network. As such, she started several movements, most notably LeanIn.org.

In an opinion piece she wrote for the New York Times along with Wharton professor Adam Grant, Sandberg takes aim at the queen bee theory that suggests that because women leaders are perceived as competitive and not naturally supportive of each other, a female senior manager has a more negative impact on the other women trying to climb the career ladder.

“When men argue, it’s a healthy debate. When women argue . . . meow! It’s a catfight.”

Persistent bias drives much of this behavior in our current workplace culture, Sandberg and Grant write. An experiment conducted by researchers at the University of British Columbia asked survey participants to report on conflicts between same-gender and mixed-gender opponents. “When men argue, it’s a healthy debate. When women argue . . . meow! It’s a catfight,” Sandberg and Grant say.