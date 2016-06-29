Jessica Williams Exits “The Daily Show” To Start Work On Her Own Comedy Central Show

After four years as The Daily Show’s youngest correspondent, Jessica Williams is leaving the show for her own Comedy Central project. Williams entered into a development deal with Comedy Central back in March but it wasn’t clear whether she would maintain her role as a Daily Show correspondent. However, this Thursday, June 30, will be her last show. Reportedly, Williams is working on writing, producing, and starring in a half-hour scripted series about “a politically-minded young woman who may be ‘woke’ but doesn’t know what she’s doing.” If what John Oliver and Samantha Bee have managed to do with their careers is any indication of what it means to graduate from The Daily Show, then Williams’ future is golden.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens