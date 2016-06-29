Jessica Williams Exits “The Daily Show” To Start Work On Her Own Comedy Central Show

After four years as The Daily Show’s youngest correspondent, Jessica Williams is leaving the show for her own Comedy Central project. Williams entered into a development deal with Comedy Central back in March but it wasn’t clear whether she would maintain her role as a Daily Show correspondent. However, this Thursday, June 30, will be her last show. Reportedly, Williams is working on writing, producing, and starring in a half-hour scripted series about “a politically-minded young woman who may be ‘woke’ but doesn’t know what she’s doing.” If what John Oliver and Samantha Bee have managed to do with their careers is any indication of what it means to graduate from The Daily Show, then Williams’ future is golden.