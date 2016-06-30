Now Even Fast-Food Chains Are Getting Into Farming Their Own Produce

A 30-minute boat ride from downtown Boston, an abandoned farm plot is becoming a new experiment in sourcing for a local fast-casual restaurant chain.

Next week, B.good–an East Coast chain that sells salad bowls, burgers, and smoothies–will start planting rows of kale, bok choy, herbs, and other produce on Long Island, an island in Boston Harbor. For at least one crop, chili peppers, the small farm may be able to grow enough to supply the kitchens of the entire chain of 31 restaurants.

“We want to know our producers, and if there’s ever an opportunity to grow our own food, we want to do it,” says Jon Olinto, co-founder of B.good.

It’s part of a broader trend in the world of healthy fast food: rather than only buying food from local farmers, grow it yourself. Dig Inn, a restaurant chain that started in New York City, plans to purchase a 50-100 acre farm in upstate New York this year. At the California-based Tender Greens, aeroponic towers grow greens for lunch directly next to dining tables.

B.good started 12 years ago with the goal to “take the food we had grown up on and make it what we called ‘real,'” Olinto says. At first, that meant making burgers and fries from scratch. But as the company learned more about sourcing, and began working with local farmers, they also started small experiments in growing food themselves.

At a restaurant at a converted gas station in the Boston suburb of Brookline, they lined the roof in kiddie pools filled with organic compost and soil, and planted tomatoes. “Once they actually started to grow, and people could see the tomatoes from the street, we saw their connection to fresh produce that was grown on site,” he says.

Later, they began growing kale in an unused alley next to a restaurant. In 2015, they started buying kale from an urban farmer using a hydroponic shipping container in Boston, and then began operating their own kale-filled shipping container under a local highway.