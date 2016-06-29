26 Critters Meet Darkly Funny Ends In This Alphabetical Edward Gorey Film

WHO: A team of 44 students of New Zealand’s Media Design School.

WHY WE CARE: While the description may read like the kickoff to a new campaign for PETA, this video plays more like a cute cautionary tale for critters. Accidents, Blunders, and Calamities is a cinematic tribute to the abecedarian gallows humor of Edward Gorey, in which a father possum recites an alphabetical list of human-based animal deaths to his two possum kids. Some are quietly heartbreaking, but most of them are silly. “Edgar the earwig was echoed apart,” for instance, means that a gnarly insect is eviscerated by the bass pumping out of an enormous amplifier. It just might be the most playfully morbid video since Dumb Ways to Die.