Sure, Why Not? James Van Der Beek Is Diplo In This Hilariously Bizarre Tour Promo Ad

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

WHAT: James Van Der Beek plays DJ/producer Diplo in a promo ad for the Mad Decent upcoming tour, and gives us a peek at a day in the life of a “popular white person.”

WHO: Diplo, Mad Decent

WHY WE CARE: What’s a day in the life of Diplo? Besides probably still wondering just what went wrong with the Blackberry Torch, here Dawson’s Creek star The Beek plays the artist himself to reveal a finely tuned machine of silk pajamas, a 24-hour staff, airhorns, ninja attacks, copious amounts of “fam,” and a horse. As a concert tour ad, it’s glorious. As a piece of clever self-parody, it’s totally lit, fam.

