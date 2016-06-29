Forget Burritos, Tiny Hamster Is Eating Cereal In A Soap Opera For French Toast Crunch

WHO: General Mills, McCann New York

WHY WE CARE: Everyone loves drama. Everyone loves watching Tiny Hamster eat. Here, French Toast Crunch gives everyone what they want by continuing its “The Tiny & the Tasty” campaign with a second season of this diminutive melodrama. It’s weird, it’s cute, it’s got Luke Perry’s thumb, if we can’t get these things from a sugary cereal ad then just what the sweet, sweet crunchy hell is the Internet for, anyway?