6 Steps To Rejoining The Workforce After A Long-Term Leave

From time to time, many people need to take an extended break from the workforce. Whether you left for caretaking responsibilities, a long-term illness, or other reasons, breaking back in can seem overwhelming. It can be tough to figure out an entry point, let alone how to attract the attention of a prospective employer, get the job, and hit the ground running.

Fortunately, a number of websites and programs have cropped up to help you find your way back. There are also a number of things you can do to prepare for the job hunt and ensure you’re ready to knock your new employer’s socks off once you land your new gig, says Carol Fishman Cohen, CEO of iRelaunch, a career-reentry consulting firm, and coauthor of Back on the Career Track: A Guide for Stay-at-Home Moms Who Want to Return to Work.

Read trade journals and websites, and check out industry groups on social media. Getting clear on what’s changed and what’s happening now is the first step, Cohen says. She had left her full-time finance job for 11 years before she decided it was time to return to work. So when she was ready to revive her career, the first thing she did was engage in some “self-directed study,” she says.

Cohen renewed her subscription to the Wall Street Journal and read the paper cover to cover to learn about the new players in her sector. She even went back to some of her old business-school textbooks to refresh her memory.

If you haven’t kept in contact with all of those people you met throughout your career, now is a good time to get back in touch. Update your resume and LinkedIn profile, then work on setting up some informational interviews to get the new lay of the land from former colleagues. When she was reentering the workforce, Cohen asked former colleagues for meet-ups to help her get up to speed on some of the newer financial instruments, and many were happy to do so, she says.

“When you get back in touch, these people have a ‘frozen-in-time’ view of you, and their enthusiasm about your interest in returning to work will be a confidence boost,” she says.

As you start to get back in touch with former colleagues, ask questions about the important skills that the people they work with need, suggests human resources consultant Charina L. Flores, vice president of human resources for the Barbelo Group and adjunct human resources professor at Bellevue College. This will help you get a sense of where you might need to shore up your abilities—perhaps by taking an online class or attending some training. And don’t ignore transferrable skills. If you’ve been doing volunteer work or organizing events, for example, you have been building skills that can transfer into the workplace, she says.