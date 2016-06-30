Six Pieces Of Bad Speaking Advice That Just Won’t Die

“Nervous about getting up in front of a crowd? Just imagine your audience in their underwear!”

“Wondering how you can grab everyone’s attention? Crack a joke to break the ice!” There’s no shortage of well-meaning public-speaking advice out there–some of it familiar to the point of cliche, some of it novel. The truth is that to become a great speaker, you need to be aware of what you shouldn’t do just as much as what you should do. And to get your head around both the dos that will help you become a more powerful communicator, you first need to ditch the bad advice. These six common ideas should be the first to go. Bad Idea No. 1: Imagining Your Audience Naked Will Help With Anxiety This is one of the classic public-speaking tips you’ll hear, but it’s ridiculous. You’re not going to feel any less anxious by picturing audience members with no clothes on. You might feel weird and distracted, but that certainly isn’t going to help your presentation. This age-old adage rests on the false premise that speaking jitters simply comes down to a power disparity: It’s you versus them, and if you can make “them” less intimidating, you’ll feel more confident. But it isn’t quite such a simple formula. You can get over your speaking anxiety, but you’ll need to make a greater effort than just using your imagination. Read more: How You Can Finally Conquer Your Fear Of Public Speaking

While these six speaking suggestions are off the mark, they all touch on important issues: anxiety, presence, introductions, movement, breathing, and attire. Those are all real issues that many of us face when we’re about to get up in front of a crowd and speak. But mastering them starts with knowing which “solutions” to avoid.