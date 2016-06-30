This Extra-Slippery Bottle Makes Every Drop Of Shampoo Slide Out

Even if your shampoo is expensive, you probably throw some of it away. Plastic bottles–whether they’re holding shampoo or laundry detergent or lotion–are inherently terrible at squeezing out the last drops of whatever product is inside.

Researchers have a new solution: By embedding tiny nanoparticles of silica into plastic, they can make the surface of a bottle so slippery that everything comes out, without any effort.

“Currently, it is very difficult to get the last remaining portion of shampoo product out of the bottle,” says Philip Brown, a postdoctoral fellow at Ohio State University, who worked with mechanical engineering professor Bharat Bhushan on the new method, published in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society.

“People are throwing out the bottle before using all of the product. With our coating, the shampoo is less likely to stick to the bottle, and so you can get more out before you need to replace it, reducing wastage.”

In 2009, Consumer Reports estimated that as much as 16% of liquid laundry detergent ends up in the trash because it’s so hard to get out of the bottle. As much as 25% of lotion is thrown away, and 3% to 6% of soap may stay in bottles.

That wastes money for consumers, and isn’t great for the environment. Manufacturers that are trying to reduce carbon footprints–and looking at the full life cycle of the products they make–are trying to figure out how to reduce waste. When any percentage of a product ends up in the trash, all of the resources that went into manufacturing and shipping it are also wasted.

The new bottles aren’t the first to use an extra-slippery coating. Researchers at MIT created another coating, now commercialized by a company called LiquiGlide, a few years ago, which can help get ketchup and other viscous liquids out of bottles. But it works in a different way, impregnating a surface with liquid.