This Origami-Inspired Canoe Folds Up So Small You Can Take It On The Subway

When he has free time after work, Otto Van De Steene likes to head out with friends to canoe down local rivers. But because he lives in a city–Ghent, Belgium–owning a canoe has always been a challenge.

“Storing a canoe if you live in the city is not so easy,” Van De Steene says. “The other thing was always doing the same tours in the city, beginning and ending in the same spot, gets boring.”

One day, while folding an origami canoe by hand, he started to wonder what it might take to make a life-size paper canoe–something that would be easy to move out of the city without a car, and easy to store in an apartment.

Because Van De Steene worked at an outdoor store (picture the Belgian equivalent of REI), he had been able to try out portable canoes in the past, and saw the limitations.

“You have the canoes that have really good performance on the water–they’re fast, but they’re quite heavy and take an hour to assemble,” he says. “Nothing to do in an evening after work.” Inflatable canoes, though good for whitewater rafting, barely moved in calm rivers.

Van De Steene, along with engineer Thomas Weyn (a friend and canoeing partner), spent more than two years building prototypes. The result is Onak, a canoe that can fold up to the size of a suitcase in about 10 minutes, and can fit in a closet or be wheeled to a train station.

It’s even small enough that it’s possible to awkwardly squeeze it onto a cargo bike: