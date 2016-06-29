“The Final End Game”: What’s In Store For Us When “Game Of Thrones” Returns?

Unofficial word for the past several months has been that Game of Thrones (which just capped its sixth season with an explosive finale) will end soon–and with abbreviated seasons. Well, in an interview with Deadline, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss say they have about 15 episodes of the series left to air, essentially confirming what viewers have feared.

Benioff said:

It’s two more seasons we’re talking about. From pretty close to the beginning, we talked about doing this in 70-75 hours, and that’s what we’ll end up with. Call it 73 for now.

And while Sunday’s episode tied up many of that season’s loose ends, it also set the stage for the bigger conflicts brewing on the horizon–ones we’ll be going into blindly as the series strays further from George R.R. Martin’s source material. Still, we can guess at next season’s direction, based on clues dropped in the show and by Benioff and Weiss themselves. Ahead, our predictions for Game of Thrones season 7. And beware: spoilers below.

In that same Deadline interview, Weiss says Cersei’s one redemptive trait was her love for her children. Now that Tommen has taken King’s Landing to its most literal meaning, there’s nothing left to humanize the newly coronated queen. Combined with the fact that most of her immediate enemies have just been obliterated in a blast of her own making, Cersei is free to rule in an environment absent of checks and balances. (Don’t forget that she also straight up snatched the Iron Throne, rules of succession be damned.) No doubt we’ll have fun getting to see one of the show’s most conniving players finally in a position of unrestrained power, but, this being Thrones, Cersei’s reign likely won’t be long. Aside from the fact that Daenarys is sailing straight for her, we can’t imagine that the other rulers in the Seven Kingdoms–the new King in the North, included–will leave her regime undisputed.

Speaking of the King in the North, Jon Snow has come a long way for someone who started off the last season dead. With his parentage basically confirmed, Jon represents the series’s titular song of ice and fire as a half Stark, half Targaryen–a revelation that will likely have major repercussions for the battle against the dead. (Aunt Daenarys’ other dragons need riders, after all.) But while viewers are finally clued into the series’s worst-kept secret, the poor White Wolf is still operating under the assumption that he’s Ned Stark’s bastard. Though much of next season will probably see Jon’s crusade to band Northern folk and Wildlings together against the White Walkers and keep a resentful Sansa at bay (more on that below), it’ll also be a journey to the truth about his parents . . . and how the rest of Westeros’ power players will react when news finally spreads.

Littlefinger planted the seed of Queen in the North in Sansa’s head, and while she seemingly supports her brother (cousin?) as leader of the North, the ambiguous look she gives Littlefinger at the finale’s end suggests that that seed is taking root. In HBOGo’s “Game of Thrones: Season 6 Game Revealed: Episodes 59 & 60” featurette, Benioff says no one is asking about Sansa’s legitimacy as queen. “She’s actually a true Stark, and she’s the one who brought in the Knights of the Vale,” he says. “Maybe she deserves to be Queen of the North.”