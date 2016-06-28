Delta Targets Overworked New Yorkers With The Oldest Trick In The Book–Free Stuff

WHAT: A a series of giveaways that uses Delta’s Twitter , Instagram hashtag #DeltaGoFridays, and a new Slack bot to give overworked New Yorkers plane tickets, Mets and Yankees tickets, The New York Spectacular at Radio City tickets, and other reasons to take the day off.

WHO: Delta, Wieden+Kennedy New York

WHY WE CARE: You know who loves free stuff? Everybody. Free stuff is especially great when you have to do hardly anything to get it. Free stuff that’s free of effort is some of the best free stuff around. Delta obviously knows this. Here, all you have to do is tweet to @DeltaNY, Instagram or post using #GoFridaysContest, and explain why you deserve a reward. Done. And if you work at a select group of companies like NowThis, Spongecell and Casper, you don’t even have to leave Slack. That’s even less effort. Win-win.