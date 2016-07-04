Why Clearista Is The CIA’s Favorite Skin Care Product

When the CIA invested in a skin care brand, some hoped the agency was taking on that particular scourge of beauty terrorism: wrinkles.

In fact, it was the CIA’s venture capital fund, In-Q-Tel, which invested in Skincential Sciences, a company best known to consumers for its patented skin-smoothing gel Clearista–a popular cosmetic product that’s been hailed by beauty bloggers and dermatologists alike.

Clearista

Founded in 2010 as a medical diagnostics company, Skincential’s goal was to find a way to release and collect certain biomarkers from human skin. “Your biomarker profile can reflect a number of things–where you’ve been, what you’ve done, who you are,” explained Russ Lebovitz, CEO of Skincential Sciences.

Just as the microbiome of a person’s gut has become an area of intense interest to researchers (and even the White House), the microbiome of the skin can be analyzed to detect everything from chronic skin conditions and cancer to a person’s geographic history. The trouble is that the skin is a notoriously difficult surface to gather biomarkers from.

There are three common ways to collect biomarkers from the skin, says Lebovitz: biopsies (“which is very invasive”), skin scraping (“you can accidentally go very deep”), and variations of Scotch tape (“but it can be hard to recover DNA from tape”).

During early tests of their biomarker harvesting product, Skincential’s scientists feared that the product would irritate skin. Instead, they discovered just the opposite: Their test subjects enthusiastically approached researchers following test studies. “The response we got from almost every [test subject] who used it was, ‘Whoa, this made my skin feel really smooth. Not only is this not irritating, it changed the way my skin feels and reflects light,’” recalled Lebovitz, who compared the product’s gentleness to baby shampoo. “That was an aha moment for us.”

The business quickly made a sharp right turn, bottling up its skin-lab potion and marketing it to mature women. But moving into the consumer cosmetics space was a costly proposition, and the investors had to be won over. “This is a business that generally requires a lot of marketing dollars, and we haven’t had those,” he said. “We had to do the groundwork.”