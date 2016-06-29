These People Who Followed Their Passions Share How And Why They Did It

Want to build a life and career around something you’re passionate about? Great! Now how do you feel about intense struggle, repeated failure, and constant change?

To be sure, those are things pretty much all of us are bound to face in our careers, but it’s far more likely you’ll have a tougher go of it if you’re dead set on following your passion. That’s why so many advise different approaches to finding work, suggest ways to turn your ho-hum gig into your “dream job”, or counsel giving up an a passion career altogether.

“People are comfortable when conforming to a norm, and I pushed all those around me to accept something different.”

But the fact is that some people do follow their passions and find it actually works out. One reason they’re a small minority, though, is because we live in a world that glorifies words like “passion” and “purpose” when it comes to life and career choices, but almost completely ignores the pain, failure, and even chaos that tends to precede achieving that. That’s a recipe for widespread disappointment.

So we asked five professionals across a range of fields to share the raw, unfiltered truth about struggles they experienced as they set out to follow their passions and, ultimately, pulled it off. Here’s what they said.

When Julie Lythcott-Haims, author of the New York Times bestseller How to Raise an Adult and former dean of freshmen at Stanford University, decided to give up her career in corporate law in order to pursue a career on a college campus, she remembers sharing her plans with a highly respected corporate attorney who laughed in her face and called college administrators “mindless bureaucrats.”

“That conversation was over 20 years ago,” Lythcott-Haims recounts, “and yet I still remember it––being ridiculed when you finally have the guts to say what you want to do with your life isn’t something you easily forget. It takes tremendous courage to pursue your dreams, regardless of what others think or say.”

Elizabeth Meyer, funeral director and author of the upcoming book Good Mourning, recalls a similar experience, joking that she “risked social suicide by opting to work in the funeral industry. People are comfortable when conforming to a norm, and I pushed all those around me to accept something different.”