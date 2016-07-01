This Device Surrounds You In A Bubble Of Clean Air

A decade ago, on flights to visit his family in Beijing while he was an engineering student at MIT, Raymond Wu started to think about the increasingly filthy air in the city. “My parents, my grandparents, were all breathing this not-so-good air,” he says. “I could definitely tell that their health wasn’t good as a result.”

Ten years later, after stints in management consulting and venture capital, Wu is focused on solving the problem of bad air quality. Wynd, his startup’s new device, is a portable, water bottle-sized air purifier that he says can surround you in a bubble of clean air, no matter how polluted the air is around you.

At the bottom of the device, a tiny, detachable sensor constantly monitors air quality and can automatically adjust how fast the filter works. The startup also sells the sensor–which is designed to be both more accurate and much cheaper than anything else on the market–separately. But they wanted to give users a chance to actually clean the air around them, not just learn how dirty it was.

“We didn’t want to just build a sensor and drown people in data,” he says. “We wanted to give them the means to actually do something about it.”

The purifier pulls air through small holes in the side and uses a medical-grade filter to remove particulates–cat dander, mold, bacteria, or pollution from traffic or power plants. (The tiniest particles, such as gases, are not filtered out). Then purified air comes out the top, creating an invisible cone of clean air around a user.

In lab tests with a third party, the purifier dramatically reduced particulates in an 8-by-10-foot room. It works best up to three feet away; it’s meant for a single user, rather than an entire office or living room. Some users might set it on a desk or bedside table. Others who tested early prototypes took it on trips to visit factories in China, or to use on a plane.

Technically, you could walk down the street holding Wynd, though it might be a little awkward to carry, and it works best in enclosed spaces. Most uses are indoors, though it can also fit inside a baby stroller, filtering out pollution from traffic or construction sites on a walk.