Black Girls Code Is Moving Into Google’s New York Offices

In a bid to develop a pool of more diverse job candidates, Google is cutting out the pipeline and going right to the source.

Tomorrow, Black Girls Code will celebrate the opening of a new office inside Google’s New York City building. The organization will use the 3,000-square-foot space as both a classroom and a base for coordinating its East Coast programs. The nonprofit teaches girls of color to code through a variety of programs ranging from one-day seminars to longer six- or 12-week programs. The organization hopes that being inside Google’s “cocoon” will give its girls deeper access to mentorship and internship opportunities at the search giant, says Black Girls Code founder Kimberly Bryant.

Google has hosted events with Black Girls Code in the past, but this puts the organization in much closer proximity to Google’s daily operations.

The launch event will feature a list of speakers including New York City’s Chief Technology Officer Minerva Tantoco, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, and Dominique Sharpton of National Action Network, as well as Black Girls CODE CEO Kimberly Bryant and Google’s Vice President for Partnership Sales Bonita Stewart.

What makes this new arrangement with Black Girls Code different from just an ordinary philanthropic investment, says Bryant, is that Googlers in the New York office will have an opportunity to directly interact with young women of color on a regular basis.

“They can also learn from us,” says Bryant, “seeing the work that we’re doing right under their roof, so to speak, in engaging these younger communities of color.”

That insight might be helpful to the company as it seeks to amend its dismal track record of hiring mostly white men. When the company first released statistics on its employees’ racial background and gender in 2014, it promised to do better. But last year, when the company revealed its statistics again, little had changed. African-Americans still comprised just 2% of company staff.