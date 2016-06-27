In The Aftermath of Brexit, John Oliver Loses His Damn Mind

We all knew this rant was coming. On Sunday’s episode of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver delivered a nearly apoplectic monologue about Brexit , the U.K.’s recent vote to leave the European Union.

With the stock market in free fall, the pound valued at a historic low, and the announcement of prime minister David Cameron’s resignation, The U.K. is facing an economic crisis after the Brexit referendum. Oliver, who is British, took his home country to task, calling out pro-Brexit leader Boris Johnson (“a shaved orangutan with Owen Wilson’s hair”) and Nigel Farage (“three-time cover model for Punchable Face Magazine”) for allegedly misleading the public about the consequences of the vote.

But despite the episode’s many spot-on jokes, it’s clear Oliver is dead serious. His exasperation climaxed after he presented a clip of a U.K. citizen saying she wished she could re-vote to stay instead of leave.

“Well you’re in luck,” Oliver responded, “because incredibly there is going to be another vote coming up and it’s happening one week from OF COURSE THERE ISN’T. THAT WAS THE FUCKING VOTE. IT WASN’T A PRACTICE ROUND. THAT WAS IT.”

And if U.S. viewers were feeling smug that something like this would never happen in the U.S., Oliver reminded Americans that Donald Trump could actually be president.

“You might think, ‘Well, that is not going to happen to us in America. We’re not going to listen to some ridiculously haired buffoon peddling lies and nativism in the hopes of riding a protest vote into power,’ ” Oliver said. “Well, let Britain tell you it can happen. And when it does, there are no f—ing do-overs.”

Below is the first half of the segment. The full version is currently only available to HBO subscribers.