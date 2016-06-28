How Brexit Could Affect Small Businesses And Startups In The U.S.

Shockwaves are still strong in the aftermath of the U.K.‘s vote to leave the European Union. Twenty percent of the 1,000 U.K. businesses polled by the Guardian are considering a move outside the country. In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 610 points on Friday in the wake of the news, as did the S&P 500 (3.6% down), and the Nasdaq (more than 4.1% down).

The uncertain outcome of the upcoming U.S. presidential election adds another layer of complexity to the volatility of the global economy. So it’s understandable that small businesses and entrepreneurs everywhere are watching carefully as the events play out on a global scale.

Jonathan Todd, an economist at NerdWallet, calls the situation “totally unprecedented” and could create a domino effect. “Businesses don’t respond well to uncertainty, and even though this event happened in Europe, it makes U.S. businesses wary,” he tells Fast Company. This could cause business investment in the U.S. to fall and limit economic growth, he observes. “This generally isn’t the best environment for starting a company or growing a burgeoning startup,” Todd says.

Andrew Chung, CEO of Compass Offices, an office services provider, that works with companies of all sizes in the Asia Pacific region, tells Fast Company that businesses were already less confident about growth this year due to the slowing Chinese economy. Recent events have further dented confidence, he says, adding that it could take months before markets settle down. “The economic environment in the region will continue to be shaky, and many small to medium businesses may need to reevaluate any planned investments over the remainder of this year,” he says.

Cody Townsend, the cofounder of Arcade Belts, an accessories startup that currently sells in North America and Japan, expressed concern for the business after the votes were counted. “As a small retail business developing European distribution, we’ll now have to have separate European distribution, meaning higher shipping costs, lower margins, and increased workload,” said Townsend on Twitter.

Christina Wojcik, VP of Legal Services at Seal Software, says Brexit will impact every business that trades with the E.U., whether a supplier or purchaser.