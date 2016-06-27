Well, This Japanese Fast Food Chain’s Ghostbusters Menu Is Terrifying, At Least

Having a sandwich named after you is a great honor. It has to be the right sandwich, though.

Just ask Larry David, who in Curb Your Enthusiasm’s fifth season was delighted to find The Larry David on a menu at his favorite deli, but horrified to discover its contents: whitefish, sable, capers, onions, and cream cheese. Similarly, one wonders how chuffed the team behind the new Ghostbusters film must be about the black olive and anchovy paste-packed G.B. Burger, which looks like it was possessed by a burger-daemon suffering from IBS. Unfortunately, that’s just one of the items on the dedicated Ghostbusters menu at Japanese fast food chain J.S. Burgers Cafe.

After suffering the indignity of Fall Out Boy’s tragic revamp of the original theme song last week, it seemed like things couldn’t get any worse for this film. Because life is not a fairy tale, though, even in Hollywood, now the franchise has a tangential association with Black Chilli Chips, the dish that answers the question, “What would Pringles look like if licorice vomited on them?” These are not okay.

For the sake of everyone involved with the film, Co.Create hopes that bustin’ makes J.S. Burgers’ health inspector feel good.

