Hear Rihanna’s “Star Trek Beyond” Single, And Watch The Latest Trailer

WHO: Rihanna.

WHY WE CARE: Anti dropped a little too early in the year for any of its hits to be considered for Song of the Summer status. Nobody appears to have told America’s supply of car stereo speakers as much, though, where “Work” and “Kiss It Better” can be heard bumping at just about any time of day lately. Perhaps because Rihanna already has some summer jams in rotation, the Barbadan badass’s new single is more of a cinematic ballad–almost James Bond theme-ish, in a way. “Sledgehammer,” which was just released on Tidal (naturally) this morning is the first song from the Star Trek Beyond soundtrack, and it figures prominently into the upcoming film’s latest trailer, conveniently also released this morning. Watch the trailer and listen to “Sledgehammer” below.