Why Regular Mealtimes And A Big Breakfast Are So Important To Keeping You Healthy

Our caveperson ancestors, sometimes cited as healthy eaters we should emulate, never sat down to lunch at noon every day. Why should we?

The answer is that eating at irregular times interrupts our circadian rhythms, which in turn upsets everything else. And best of all, there’s a new buzzword to describe it all: chrono-nutrition.

Two new meta-studies, from King’s College London, and published in the Proceedings of the Nutrition Society, took a look at existing literature on the subject. One aimed to tease out the relationship of irregular eating and obesity, the other at the effects of irregular mealtimes on our metabolic processes. And both found that eating regularly makes a huge difference to our health.

Flickr user matryosha

Nutrition is tied up with time in two ways. First, many of our bodies’ food-related processes are controlled by circadian rhythms, including appetite, digestion and the metabolism of fat, cholesterol, and glucose, says King’s College. Circadian rhythms are our bodies’ built-in clocks, and they govern many important functions. But they also—and this is the second aspect—can be affected by when we eat. Thus, eating irregular meals can disrupt the very system that controls our nutritional processes.

And this disruption can have serious consequences. Shift workers, says one of the studies, “have an increased risk of a number of diseases including cancer, cardiovascular disease and metabolic syndrome.” Another problem is “social jet lag,” where our body clocks don’t match our social clocks. This can lead to obesity.

So, the thinking goes, if disrupted circadian rhythms lead to disease, and if eating at irregular times disrupts those rhythms, then skipping meals is very bad for your health. The evidence from these meta-studies supports this theory.

Flickr user cyclonebill

Skipping meals not only upsets your finely tuned nutritional mechanisms. It also makes you eat worse. If you skip breakfast, for instance, you’re likely to pick up a crappy snack when you finally get hungry. Which leads to another factor in the importance of mealtimes—taking the time to prepare something good.