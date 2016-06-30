Three Ways To Make Work Phone Calls Less Excruciating

For many of us, the thought of getting on the phone with someone when we can be emailing, chatting, or texting produces anxiety. If I can outline everything I need to tell someone in a clear and thorough email message, why would I take time out of my day for a phone call to discuss what can be summed up in a subject line , a couple of paragraphs, and a question or two ?

Why, instead of sitting quietly at my computer, gathering my thoughts to put into grammatically correct sentences that essentially will be recorded and serve as documentation so that no one has to remember anything or take notes, would I choose to have a telephone conversation?

Because sometimes it’s the better way to communicate. Sometimes hearing someone’s voice allows you to connect in a way that the Georgia font can’t. We’ve gotten so reliant on being online constantly that we rarely even use our phones for their original, primary purpose. Sure, certain roles (sales, I’m talking to you) require talking on the phone each and every day, but for a lot of us, it simply doesn’t factor into our professional lives–unless we’re checking email.

And so the prospect of scheduling a phone meeting or suggesting a call to your new networking contact is kind of daunting. But it doesn’t have to be! Here are three steps to take to become a phone person overnight.

Or your brother, or cousin, or long-distance best friend. It doesn’t really matter who you call; what matters is that you make the call instead of relying on texting as per usual. Practice makes perfect, right? Many of us have become so anti-phone that the only way to get over the fear is to stop fearing it. Talking on the phone isn’t a strange phenomenon, I promise you.

Avoid awkward silences, word stumbling, or rambling by writing down talking points.

Screening calls doesn’t have to be your default mode. I’ve gotten into the habit of setting up “phone dates” with my friends who live in various parts of the country, and along with frequent texting, it’s been a great way to stay connected. What’s more is that it’s helped me get over the hurdle of planning calls with my editorial team and expert I’m interviewing. It’s enabled me to better get to know people I work with and has strengthened many of my professional relationships.

Once you get over your initial discomfort of stepping out of your comfort zone and into the world of hopping on a call (sorry, but sometimes you really do just need to get off email and “hop on a call”), you’ll find that it’s really not so bad, it may save you time, and it may help you build and maintain connections.