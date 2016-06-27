What The Next iPhone Really Means For Music Copy Protection

Here’s the nightmare scenario if Apple removes the headphone jack on the next iPhone, as rumored :

Years from now, you’ll try to plug your phone into a speaker or set of headphones via the iPhone’s Lightning port, and the music won’t play. Maybe it’s because the headphones weren’t authorized by Apple, or because your Lightning-to-USB cable uses an outdated copy protection method. Whatever the case, you’re now locked out of listening to the music you’ve legally paid to hear–a problem that doesn’t exist in today’s analog audio age.

This is a hypothetical situation, but the concern is not entirely without merit. If the headphone jack starts disappearing from smartphones, its digital replacement could include new mechanisms for digital rights management. The only question is to what extent that copy protection will be enforced.

In a widely read post for The Verge last week, Niley Patel suggested that digital audio would cause the same headaches as today’s HDCP mechanism for HDMI video. While HDCP is supposed to stop people from recording video signals from a Blu-ray player or cable box, pirates have routinely managed to circumvent it, and the spec has only become more draconian for legitimate users over time. For example, early adopters of 4K TVs may not be able to stream video from 4K content sources like Netflix because their hardware doesn’t support the latest HDCP specification.

Would the switch to digital audio present a similar problem?

A Lightning cable

In theory, yes, but keep in mind that digital audio connections aren’t new. Apple’s Lightning and older 30-pin connector use digital connections for speaker docks and other accessories, and USB speakers and headphones have been available for over a decade. So far, the nightmare lockout scenario hasn’t come to pass.

That’s not because copy protection mechanisms aren’t possible. In fact, USB audio has allowed for copy protection since 2006, says Rahman Ismail, CTO of the USB Implementers Forum. But to date, he’s not aware of any content owners who’ve required it.