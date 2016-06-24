For European Startups, Brexit Is An Ugly Divorce Where Each Side Gets Half The House

Even for hardy startup entrepreneurs known for their ability to make lemonade out of lemons, those in Europe were in for a particularly sour surprise on Friday when they woke up to a cascade of shocks following the Brexit referendum in the U.K. Many of them reacted with a mixture of resilience and uncertainty.

Immediately after the results were announced, financial markets went into a tailspin and the British pound fell the most it ever has in a single day, hitting a 31-year low. Prime Minister David Cameron resigned and Britain itself faced the possibility of a breakup, with Scottish politicians suggesting a new referendum in Scotland on leaving the United Kingdom and staying inside the EU.

“No one knows what’s going to happen next,” Taavet Hinrikus, CEO of the peer-to-peer money transferring network TransferWise, told Fast Company in an email. “Nothing’s changed yet but everything’s changed…Our focus is on business as usual as much as possible, providing the best service we can to our customers.”

Many in the entrepreneurial world seemed stunned. Two prominent British startups recently profiled by Fast Company refused to comment on the projected consequences for them, while several others did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“I travel throughout Europe frequently (at least 10 times per year),” said Leon Doyle, CEO of WIFIPLUG, a startup that makes smart plugs in Leeds, in an email. “So I really hope we don’t have to start getting Visas each time we cross the border.”

Apart from the likely loss of duty-free access to the EU market, where almost half of British exports went in 2015, British entrepreneurs face the potential loss of EU business and research grants.

“The EU funding is something I hope we keep as it means research and future proofing new ideas can continue,” added Doyle. “All our print for WIFIPLUG is imported from Italy and we currently benefit from zero tariffs or import tax.”