Can Entrepreneurship Fight Violent Extremism?

Back in 2009, soon after he entered the White House, President Obama traveled to Egypt to give his famous “Cairo speech.” The new president pushed aside the aggressive rhetoric of the Bush years and pledged to start building bridges to the Arab and Muslim worlds. The United States wanted to improve mutual understanding between the two communities, Obama said. The West was not at war with Islam, the president continued–and further, wanted to collaborate with its adherents in fighting violent extremism.

Seven years later, much of that initial promise seems optimistic given the failure of the Arab Spring, the collapse of Syria and Libya, and the emergence of the vicious terrorism of ISIS. But one of the cornerstone projects to emerge out of Obama’s shift in tone, a high-powered initiative to spur entrepreneurship overseas, still holds out hope for the prospect of a new era. The promise of opportunity and hope can serve an alternative to the “siren call” of terrorist organizations, the Obama administration believes. Give young people the chance to build their own futures, and they will choose to create rather than destroy.

U.S. embassies now offer startup training, and U.S. officials have worked to nudge other countries to develop more business-friendly legal and regulatory environments. The centerpiece of the project, though, is an annual entrepreneurship conference, which until now, was always held in an Arab or Muslim capital. This year, the last of Obama’s tenure, the State Department brought the summit to Stanford University, in Silicon Valley—ground zero for the startup movement.

More than 700 mostly young entrepreneurs from 170 different countries and territories descended on the 2016 Global Entrepreneurship Summit, where they networked with Silicon Valley’s elite, got private mentoring sessions, pitched their ideas to local investors, and attended master classes on product brainstorming, angel investing, and building startup ecosystems. Over 300 area investors and founders showed up to lend their support and expertise, among them, heavy hitters like Kleiner Perkins’ John Doerr, Uber’s Travis Kalanick, Airbnb’s Brian Chesky, and Cowboy Ventures’ Aileen Lee (known, among other things, for coining the term “unicorn”).

“The world needs your creativity and your energy and your vision,” Obama told the delegates in a keynote speech. The attendees whooped and cheered as the president took the stage. Following the speech, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg joined the president on stage for a chat, along with a handful of entrepreneurs, including one, Mai Medhat, from Egypt, CEO of the startup Eventtus, who sported jeans and a headscarf.

“You are going to be what helps this process of global integration work,” the president told the delegates. The world works better, he said, when people are networking, trading, and sharing ideas. “But that also means that cultures are colliding. Sometimes it’s disruptive, and people get worried,” Obama said, his words hitting home in the wake of the United Kingdom’s vote to leave the European Union, which had taken place just the day before. “You’re the bridge,” Obama told the entrepreneurs. “You’re the glue.”

The United States has always used economics to build relationships and advance its interests. What’s new here is the focus on entrepreneurship. The United States is seeking to stimulate a new generation of entrepreneurs across the globe who can both generate prosperity on their own for their countries and imagine new solutions to a range of global problems, from public health to climate change–problems which, when left unsolved, often spark strife.