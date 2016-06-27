How To Have A Productive (And Hopefully Not Awkward) Conversation About Diversity

Sonja Gittens-Ottley believes that most workers want to have conversations about diversity. The problem, she says, is that they are not sure how their statements and questions might be interpreted by their colleagues. So they tend to be extra cautious. “Which means nothing gets said,” she observes.

Gittens-Ottley has a stake in making those conversations happen. She recently became part of a small but growing cohort of change agents in tech when she was hired to be the diversity and inclusion lead at Asana, the team productivity software provider.

As the tech sector addresses its diversity problem, reports have been generated, strategies outlined, and other measures have been aimed at attracting a talent pool that equally represents all types of workers. Making diverse employees feel comfortable and included after they’re hired is another step down that path. Tactics like mandatory training or other measures don’t always work. But conversations, both structured and informal, are an important part of that process, according to Gittens-Ottley. And the payoff is substantial. A recent report indicated that workforce diversity could add up to $570 billion to the industry.

Larger organizations such as AT&T tout the potential of employee resource groups to provide support, advocacy, education, and mentoring to employees who are underrepresented minorities. At Asana, Gittens-Ottley is also creating groups that make sense for a staff of just over 200 people.

“Employee groups tend to be undervalued in terms of what they can do,” says Gittens-Ottley, “but I really see them as a way to connect with peers and even people outside the company.” As such, Asana has a group for people of color as well as a women’s group. “It’s not just for people who identify [as being part of one of those groups], but for allies too,” she says.

Gittens-Ottley also works to foster discussion forums about race, religion, and sexuality. In the wake of the Orlando shooting, she says, employees came together to talk and support the LGBT members of Asana’s staff. She is also coordinating an upcoming conversation about Ramadan.

These latest conversations have been bolstered by a larger event that Gittens-Ottley set up to discuss being black in America. About 150 people in the San Francisco office turned out to hear four guest speakers, including Bari A. Williams, Facebook’s lead counsel, and Divine, a rapper and the founder of @blakfintech.