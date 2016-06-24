Jon Hamm and Gal Gadot Are Spies Next Door In “Keeping Up With The Joneses” Trailer

WHO: Jon Hamm, Gal Gadot, Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher, and director Greg Mottola.

WHY WE CARE: The ‘felonious suburbanites’ trope has been done to death. Dick and Jane are thieves, Mr. and Mrs. Smith are assassins, and lord only knows what’s going on with the people who live near you. In the first trailer for the retro-titled Keeping Up With The Joneses, Galifianakis and Fisher are the clueless audience surrogates who get swept up in the smoke screen of neighbors Jon Hamm and Gal Gadot, who are revealed to be (gasp!) spies. It would all clog your nose with the stench of familiarity if all these actors weren’t so fun to watch. Perhaps director Greg Mottola will bring some of the comedic touch he gave to Superbad on this project. Find out when the film opens in October.