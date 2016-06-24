Who Destroyed The Economy Today? It Was Old People (Again)

As you wake up to the ashes of the stock market, angrily wondering why British voters would have voluntarily decided to crash their own currency and economy, remember this: It was not all British voters, just the old ones.

Voters under age 50–the ones who will have to live the longest with the repercussions of this decision–strongly voted to stay. Older voters embraced the revanchist, racist arguments to leave, at very high rates.

This is, as some have pointed out, the same age-based coalition that is opposed to most progressive policies:

This is despite the fact that they have benefited the most from similar policies in the past:

In a Tumblr site called the 75%, the Guardian is collecting thoughts from the the 75% of young Britons who voted to remain and are now stuck dealing with a new world order they don’t want and that will make their lives measurably more difficult. Here’s are some key, heartbreaking excerpts:

17-year-old Erin May Kelly

More so than anything I feel let down by the older generation. All I strive for is a sense of stability, I want to know that the ambitions that I have, such as studying abroad and taking a year out to travel will be realised. I think a lot of the issues that affect people of my generation, such as education and social policy have come second place to older generation fears of immigration.

And an anonymous young person: