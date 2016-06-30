The Secrets To Hiring Management-Level Freelancers

When you need to shore up talent on your team but don’t want the expense of a full-time employee, an independent contractor can be an effective solution. A recent survey by staffing firm Addison Group found that 94% of hiring managers are more comfortable bringing on freelance employees than five years ago, and 88% are more comfortable doing so for senior positions, too. Fifty-eight percent of employees said they wouldn’t mind if their boss was a temp.

Companies like telecom company SRVR, LLC, which counts three executive-level and five managerial-level contractors among its nearly 200 employees and contractors, hire such talent because it’s typically less expensive than hiring a full-time employee. In addition, President Dan Banu says he likes to hire slow to be sure he’s getting the right people, and fire fast when they’re not working out. Bringing on contractors lets him test people in their roles and lets him hire high-level talent for specific functions.

“It may be a position where we’re launching a new product and [our current contract chief marketing officer] is a huge part of that, but she can accomplish that in three days a week, so she’s not full-time. That gives me the flexibility to only use her as much as I need,” Banu says.

But before you hire a contract worker in a senior management or team leadership role, there are some things you need to get right, cautions Jay Houston, president of Addison’s finance and accounting division. “If I’m the leader of a fast-growing company and I need to hire this person, what are some of the best practices that I need to put in place to ensure that I’m not actually putting my company at risk?” he asks. Here are six ways to keep your company productive and safe.

The first step in hiring a contractor in a supervisory or other high-level role is to be crystal clear about what you both expect in the relationship. “You should have a clear scope and mission for the role. How will you measure success? Is this a short-term role, or is it a trial for a full-time position? These are important questions that need to be answered,” says Nicole Cox, chief recruitment officer at Decision Toolbox, a recruitment solutions company. Define the role, including the metrics by which you’ll measure progress and achievement of objectives.

Contract employees need to have a clear understanding of your company culture, policies, and practices to make their transition easier, so it’s a good idea for them to go through similar training and orientation as traditional employees. This is especially true if they’re supervising teams or leading important projects, to ensure that your employees are not put off by a lack of cultural continuity, Cox says. Make sure your contractor knows the stakeholders and the method and frequency of communication expected, as well as important policies regarding managing employees, handling challenges or crises, interacting on social media, and other areas.

Whenever you hire a contract employee, it’s important to adhere to IRS guidelines to ensure that the person is truly acting as a contractor. Misclassification of employees can lead to expensive tax liabilities and penalties. There are three primary areas the IRS looks at when determining classification: